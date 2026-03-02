Kuwait intercepts hostile drones on third day of Iran retaliatory strikes

No injuries were reported after Kuwait air defenses intercepted the majority of the drones near Rumaithiya and Salwa neighbourhoods, the state news agency cited the director-general of the civil defense as saying.

Tehran said it would target US bases in the region after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday.

It has also hit a range of civilian and commercial areas across Gulf cities, widening the conflict's impact on key regional aviation and trade hubs.