Iran names Khamenei’s son as new supreme leader

Iran’s ruling clerics on Sunday appointed their slain leader’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country’s new supreme leader, defying threats against him from the United States and Israel as they pummel the country.

Nine days after US-Israeli strikes killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and plunged the Middle East into war, Shiite clerics convened to choose the third supreme leader since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

An announcer on state television solemnly read a statement from the 88-member Assembly of Experts next to a picture of the 56-year-old new leader, who bears a striking resemblance to his father.

Mojtaba Khamenei “is appointed and introduced as the third leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the decisive vote of the respected representatives of the Assembly of Experts”, the statement said.