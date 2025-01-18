Israeli government approves Gaza ceasefire deal

Israel's cabinet voted to approve a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal on Saturday, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, ending days of uncertainty about whether the truce would go into effect this weekend.

The ceasefire, set to begin Sunday, would halt fighting and bombardment in Gaza's deadliest-ever war.

It would also enable the release of hostages held in the territory since Hamas's 7 October, 2023 attack on Israel in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.