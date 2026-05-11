Trump rejects Iran peace terms, Tehran warns of new attacks

US President Donald Trump on Sunday branded Iran's terms for ending the Middle East war "totally unacceptable," raising the likelihood of renewed conflict after weeks of negotiations.

Iran had responded to Washington's latest peace proposal earlier in the day, while warning it would not hold back from retaliating against any new US strikes or permit more foreign warships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump himself provided no details on Tehran's counterproposal, but in a brief post on his Truth Social platform made clear he was rejecting it.

"I have just read the response from Iran's so-called 'Representatives.' I don't like it -- TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!" Trump said.

The back and forth came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- whose forces launched the war on Iran along with the US military on 28 February -- insisted the conflict was not over until Iran's enriched uranium was removed and its nuclear facilities dismantled.