WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital

An Israeli air strike Sunday hit one of Gaza's few functioning hospitals, resulting in the death of a child according to the World Health Organization (WHO), as Israel warned it would expand its offensive if Hamas does not release hostages.

Since the outbreak of war, tens of thousands of Gazans have sought refuge in hospitals, many of which have suffered severe damage in the ongoing hostilities.

"A child died due to disruption of care" at the Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza after a strike, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"The emergency room, laboratory, emergency room X-ray machines and the pharmacy were destroyed," he added. "The hospital was forced to move 50 patients to other hospitals. 40 critical patients couldn't be moved."

The Israeli military said it targeted a Hamas "command and control centre" at the hospital, a claim the Palestinian group denied.

Gaza's civil defence agency said the strike came "minutes after the (Israeli) army's warning to evacuate".

Israel's foreign ministry said there was "no medical activity taking place" in the hospital building hit by a "precise strike". "There were no civilian casualties as a result of the strike," it added on X.