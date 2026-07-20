Middle East

Iran Guards say hit US military targets in Kuwait

AFP
Tehran
This screen grab taken from UGC video footage posted on social media on July 18, 2026, shows a plume of black smoke and flames billowing over the town of Mangaf, south of Kuwait City. Kuwait accused Iran on July 18 of targeting civilian sites and vital infrastructure in the country, after reporting attacks on an oil facility and a power and water plant.AFP

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Monday they hit US military targets in Kuwait, including an early-warning radar system that was “completely destroyed”, in a statement reported by state news agency IRNA.

Iranian forces “completely destroyed a US early-warning radar system in a drone strike. In a separate attack, they struck an equipment and aircraft parts warehouse and an MQ-9 drone hangar at Ali Al Salem Air Base, setting several drones on fire,” the Guards said in the statement.

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