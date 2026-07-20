Iran Guards say hit US military targets in Kuwait

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Monday they hit US military targets in Kuwait, including an early-warning radar system that was “completely destroyed”, in a statement reported by state news agency IRNA.

Iranian forces “completely destroyed a US early-warning radar system in a drone strike. In a separate attack, they struck an equipment and aircraft parts warehouse and an MQ-9 drone hangar at Ali Al Salem Air Base, setting several drones on fire,” the Guards said in the statement.