Palestinian family encircled by Israeli settlement

An eight-metre high metal fence surrounds the Gharib family home in the occupied West Bank. To reach it they must pass through a gate remotely controlled by Israeli security forces.

Since Israel seized the territory in the Six-Day War of 1967, a Jewish settlement has sprung up on surrounding land claimed by the family leaving them isolated in their single-storey house on the edge of the Palestinian village of Beit Ijza.

"I don't know when this will end," sighed Sa'adat Gharib. "No one knows the pain my children are suffering."

For years the family home stood amid swathes of farmland, but now it lies behind a yellow gate, controlled by Israeli soldiers, who also patrol a narrow bridge overlooking the eight-metre (26-foot) fence.