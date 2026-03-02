Israel strikes Beirut suburbs in response to Hezbollah attack

The Israeli military launched strikes on Lebanon, including the capital Beirut, to target militants, it said on Monday, after Tehran-backed Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

The Israeli military said that “in response to Hezbollah’s projectile fire “Israeli forces had “begun striking targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation across Lebanon”.

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it fired rockets and drones “in retaliation for the pure blood of... Ayatollah Imam Sayyid Ali al-Husseini Khamenei... and in defence of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the repeated Israeli attacks”.