Russia, China veto UN resolution on reopening Strait of Hormuz

Russia and China vetoed a UN Security Council resolution Tuesday on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a text already diluted from the green light Gulf states had sought to use force to protect the key shipping lane.

The draft resolution prepared by Bahrain and supported by the United States received 11 votes in favor, two against and two abstentions.

Bahrain''s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said Gulf states "regret" the rejection of the measure.