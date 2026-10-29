From Gaza to Ramallah, Palestinians see little hope in Israeli vote

In war-ravaged Gaza and the occupied West Bank, many Palestinians were less focused on who would win Israel’s election than on whether anything would really change.

Whether Benjamin Netanyahu clings to power with his far-right allies or centrist rival Gadi Eisenkot comes out on top, few see much reason for hope in the Tuesday vote.

“We fear these elections could bring an even worse leader,” said Huda al-Houli, a displaced resident of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Such an outcome, she said, would only bring “more destruction and devastation” to the Palestinian territory.