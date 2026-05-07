Iranian embassy denies armed forces struck South Korean ship in Hormuz

Iran’s embassy denied on Thursday that its armed forces had been involved in an explosion that struck a South Korean vessel in the Strait of Hormuz this week.

The blast and fire occurred on the Panama-flagged HMM Namu, a cargo ship carrying 24 crew members, on Monday.

US President Donald Trump later claimed that Iran had “taken some shots” at the vessel and urged South Korea to join American operations aimed at restoring normal shipping through the virtually closed waterway.

Tehran’s embassy said in a statement on Thursday that it “firmly rejects and categorically denies any allegations regarding the involvement of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the incident involving damage to a Korean vessel in the Strait of Hormuz”.