Israel army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
The Israeli military said Thursday it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, where Huthi rebels have regularly launched attacks, they say are in response to Israel’s offensive in Gaza.
“A short while ago, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF,” Israel’s army said on Telegram, referring to the air force.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the missile attack.
But the Iran-backed Huthi rebels have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel since their Palestinian ally Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war.
The Huthis, who say they are acting in support of the Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month ceasefire in Gaza that ended in March, but renewed them after Israel resumed major operations.
Israel has carried out several retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Huthi-held ports and the airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.