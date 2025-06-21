Israel attacks aimed to sabotage Iran nuclear talks: Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Israel's attacks on Iran right before a new round of nuclear talks with the United States aimed to sabotage the negotiations, and it showed Israel did not want to resolve issues through diplomacy.

Speaking at a foreign ministers' meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, Erdogan urged countries with influence over Israel not to listen to its "poison" and to seek a solution to the fighting via dialogue without allowing a wider conflict.