Iran fires at Gulf neighbours as Trump threatens more strikes

Iran launched waves of missile and drone attacks on its Gulf neighbours hosting US forces on Saturday and vowed no surrender despite threats from President Donald Trump to widen the conflict.

Israel and the United States pounded Iran again, with one air strike setting a Tehran airport ablaze, but Iran demonstrated that it retained the capacity to riposte militarily.

There were air raid warnings and blasts in Jerusalem in Israel and Doha in Qatar, and two waves of attacks on the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in the early morning and again in the afternoon.

The UAE said its air defences intercepted 15 missiles and 119 drones on Saturday morning and video footage showed one projectile crashing into Dubai airport, the world''s busiest for international traffic.

An explosion took place near planes parked in front of an airport building and close to a passing train, mobile phone footage authenticated by AFP showed.

"Evidence from Iran''s armed forces shows that the geography of some countries in the region is openly and covertly at the disposal of the enemy," said Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, Iran''s hardline judiciary chief.

"The heavy attacks on these targets will continue," he said.

Earlier, President Masoud Pezeshkian had issued an apology to Iran's neighbours, which host major US military bases, while US media reports suggested Russia might be providing the Islamic republic with targeting intelligence.