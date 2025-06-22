Iran’s atomic agency says US attacks will not stop nuclear activities
Iran’s atomic agency said on Sunday that the country will carry on with its nuclear activities despite the US attacks on key facilities.
“The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran assures the great nation of Iran that despite the evil plots of its enemies ... it will not let the path of development of this national industry (nuclear), which is the result of the blood of nuclear martyrs, be stopped,” the organisation said in a statement published by state media.