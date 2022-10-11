Iran toughens crackdown as some oil workers reported to join protests

Iranian security forces intensified a crackdown on anti-government protests in several Kurdish cities on Monday, as demonstrations elsewhere in Iran spread into the country’s vital energy sector.

Protests have swept Iran since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran’s Kurdish region, died on 16 September while being held for “inappropriate attire”, marking one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

While university students have played a pivotal role in the protests with dozens of universities on strike, unconfirmed reports on social media showed workers at Abadan and Kangan oil refineries and the Bushehr Petrochemical Project had joined in.