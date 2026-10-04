Houthis say struck oil facility near Riyadh, as Saudis hit Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis claimed an attack on an oil facility near the Saudi capital on Saturday, where an AFP journalist saw flames and smoke, and accused the Gulf kingdom of striking Sanaa dozens of times.

The foes have traded strikes since the Houthis seized all of Yemen’s Red Sea coast and took control of the Bab al-Mandab strait in a lightning offensive last month.

Houthi-affiliated channel Al-Masirah TV reported that “Saudi enemy aircraft” hit Sanaa with 26 strikes, after earlier reporting “Saudi aggression” against the Yemeni capital, without providing details on the targets or casualties.

Two correspondents in Sanaa reported hearing loud explosions and seeing warplanes firing missiles at the city.