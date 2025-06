5.1-magnitude quake rattles northern Iran amid Israel war: USGS

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles) some 37 kilometres (23 miles) southwest of the city of Semnan, the USGS said.

State television said the earthquake measured 5.5 and "shook the area around the city of Sorkheh in Semnan province".

It said the tremor was also felt in the capital Tehran, about 150 kilometres (90 miles) from Sorkheh.