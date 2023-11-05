Israel minister speaks of dropping ‘some kind of atomic bomb’ on Gaza

Eliyahu, an ultranationalist politician part of Netnayahu’s ruling coalition, told Israel’s Kol Barama radio he was not entirely satisfied with the scale of Israel’s retaliation in the Palestinian territory after Hamas fighters carried out their deadly attacks inside southern Israel.

The attacks killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, Israeli officials say.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza since 7 October has killed 9,488 people, most of them women and children, the Hamas-run health ministry says.

When the interviewer asked whether the Israeli minister advocated dropping “some kind of atomic bomb” on the Gaza Strip “to kill everyone”, Eliyahu replied: “That’s one option”.