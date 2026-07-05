Friendly nations to get ‘special’ Hormuz fee treatment: Iran envoy

Iran’s ambassador to China insisted Saturday that new fees would be charged to ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz -- an idea rejected by Washington -- while assuring that “friendly” nations would receive special treatment.

The initial deal struck between Iran and the United States to end their war stipulated that commercial ships would transit the strait free of charge for 60 days, but it remains unclear what will be in place after that period.

Iranian Ambassador Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli told the World Peace Forum in Beijing that his country was working in “collaboration and cooperation” with Oman on “new arrangements” for the vital waterway.