What will recognising Palestine as a state actually achieve?

The United Kingdom, Canada and Australia have become the first major Western countries to recognise a Palestinian state, followed by Portugal later on Sunday. Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Mark Carney announced the move shortly before the start of the UN General Assembly debate in New York. Other Western nations, such as France and Belgium, intend to follow suit there — despite warnings from Israel.

On Monday, the UN General Assembly will hold a special summit on the war in the Gaza Strip. It is a continuation of a diplomatic project led by France and Saudi Arabia to push for the revival of the two-state solution — in which Israelis and Palestinians would exist side by side — as the only answer to the decades long conflict.

At Monday's meeting, several countries have said they will join the more than 145 UN members that already recognise a Palestinian state. These include France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Malta.