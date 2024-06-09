Israel cheers rescue of 4 hostages as Hamas says raid killed 274

Israelis on Sunday cheered the rescue of four hostages from war-torn Gaza while Palestinians counted the cost, with Hamas officials saying 274 people were killed and hundreds wounded during the daytime raid.

Special forces fought heavy gun battles with Palestinian militants on Saturday in central Gaza’s crowded Nuseirat refugee camp area as they swooped in to free the captives from two buildings and then flew them out by helicopters.

The Israeli military said the extraction team and captives came under heavy gun and grenade fire, which killed one police officer, while Israel’s air force launched strikes that reduced nearby buildings to rubble.

The Hamas-run Gaza Strip’s health ministry said 274 people were killed in what it labelled the “Nuseirat massacre”, updating an earlier toll of 210 from the government media office which said the fatalities included many women and children, figures that could not be independently verified.