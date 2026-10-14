Saudi says Houthi attacks sparked Aramco fire, wounded 4 in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday that an attack on an Aramco building in the kingdom’s east sparked a “limited fire” and that debris from intercepted Houthi missiles wounded four people in the capital Riyadh.

It came hours after the Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen’s Houthis said it had intercepted several missiles on Tuesday evening, including over Riyadh.

A Saudi energy ministry official said an administrative building belonging to oil giant Aramco in Dhahran was struck on Tuesday evening, resulting in a “limited fire” but “no casualties or fatalities”.

Saudi Arabia’s civil defence agency said on Wednesday that four people -- two women, a man and a child -- were wounded by debris from two intercepted Houthi cruise missiles in the capital and that 15 homes were damaged.