Gaza civil defence says at least 45 killed in Israeli strikes Sunday

"At least 45 people were killed as a result of Israeli air strikes on various areas of the Gaza Strip," Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency, which operates as a rescue service under Hamas authority, told AFP.

Four hospitals in Gaza confirmed the death toll to AFP, saying they had received the dead and wounded.

Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat reported 24 dead and 73 wounded from multiple strikes in central Gaza.

Al-Aqsa Hospital said it received 12 dead from nearby bombings, while Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis reported five dead, and Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City confirmed four fatalities.