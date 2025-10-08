Visa: Saudi Arabia allows all holders to perform Umrah
Saudi Arabia has announced that holders of all types of visas can now perform Umrah rituals during their stay in the kingdom, easing previous restrictions and expanding access to the holy sites, Saudi Gazette reports.
Citing the Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Saudi Gazette said, “these visas include personal and family visit visas, e-tourist visas, transit visas, work visas, and other types of visas.”
The move is part of the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to make it easier for Muslims worldwide to perform Umrah rituals with comfort and peace of mind, while also streamlining procedures for pilgrims and broadening access to services offered by the Hajj and Umrah system, in line with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
Recently, the Saudi authorities also launched the Nusuk Umrah platform for pilgrims wishing to perform Umrah directly, according to Saudi Gazzate.
This platform allows pilgrims to easily access the platform, choose the appropriate package, and issue their Umrah permit electronically. This integrated digital experience allows beneficiaries to book services and choose appointments with complete flexibility.
“This embodies the commitment of the government of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to enable the faithful to visit the Two Holy Mosques and perform their rituals in a safe spiritual environment, as well as to provide the best services that enrich the experience of the guests of God and facilitate their journey of faith,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.