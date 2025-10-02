Nearly 42,000 people in Gaza have 'life-changing injuries': WHO

Nearly 42,000 people, a quarter of them children, have suffered "life-changing injuries" including amputations, and head and spinal cord injuries in Israel's war in Gaza, the World Health Organization said Thursday.

A fresh analysis from the United Nations' health agency found that a quarter of those hurt over the two-year conflict have injuries that will seriously impact the rest of their lives.

"Life-long rehabilitation will be required," Richard Peeperkorn, the WHO's representative in the Palestinian territories, told a press conference.

Since the war began with Hamas's deadly attack inside Israel on 7 October 2023, Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians, according to health ministry figures in Hamas-run Gaza that the UN considers reliable.

Nearly 170,000 more have meanwhile been injured, according to the same source.