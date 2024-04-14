Iran's foreign minister on Sunday said Tehran had informed the United States and gave a 72-hour warning to neighbouring countries of its retaliatory attack on Israel.

"We announced... to the White House in a message that our operations will be limited, minimal and will be aimed at punishing the Israeli regime," said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The Iranian top diplomat was speaking during a briefing to foreign diplomats about Tehran's drone and missile attack on Israel in retaliation for an 1 April strike on Iran's Damascus consulate.