Houthis say targeted Saudi oil giant Aramco, vow more attacks

Yemen’s Houthis said Wednesday they had targeted facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco, after Saudi officials reported a strike on a building in an area housing the energy giant’s operations centre.

Powerful explosions also rattled Riyadh, as the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said it intercepted a missile fired by the Iran-backed group towards the capital.

The world’s top crude oil exporter has in recent days come under sustained attack, including a strike on Riyadh’s international airport that was the deadliest in years, as the war with the Houthis dramatically escalates.

It has hit back with strikes against the group’s stronghold in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, which for years has been under their grip.