Lebanese civilians head home as truce with Israel takes effect

Thousands of displaced Lebanese civilians took to the road on Friday, hoping that a 10-day ceasefire with Israel would allow them to return to their homes in southern Beirut and the country’s war-torn south.

The Lebanese army had warned the residents not to go back to the areas, which have been pounded by Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah, and the Iran-backed movement said its finger remained “on the trigger” in the event of any violations.

But at the bombed Qasmiyeh bridge near the southern city of Tyre, AFP reporters found long queues of families waiting for bulldozers to restore the crossing so they could head home.