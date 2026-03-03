US State Department orders 'non-emergency' staff to leave Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq

In a separate post, the department said its Iraq travel advisory was updated to reflect that it had on Monday "ordered non-emergency US government employees to leave Iraq due to security concerns." It did not mention their relatives.

The growing war began on Saturday after joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran that Tehran said killed dozens of civilians and the country's supreme leader, sparking retaliatory salvos.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards targeted a United States air base in Bahrain, the Islamic republic's elite force said in a statement carried on Tuesday by the official IRNA news agency.