US formally lifts sanctions on Syria

The United States lifted comprehensive economic sanctions on Syria on Friday, marking a dramatic policy shift following the end of Bashar al-Assad's regime and opening the door for new investment in the war-torn country.

Syria must "continue to work towards becoming a stable country that is at peace, and today's actions will hopefully put the country on a path to a bright, prosperous and stable future," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

The move formalised a decision announced by President Donald Trump last week.