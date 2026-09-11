Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with the UAE

Algeria abruptly severed diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing what it described as a series of "provocative or hostile" actions by Abu Dhabi but giving no specific reason for the move.

The UAE hoped Algeria's decision to cut diplomatic ties would be temporary, its foreign ministry said in a statement later in the day, adding that Abu Dhabi remained committed to preserving ties between the two countries' peoples and shared interests.

Relations between the two countries have come under growing strain in recent years, with Algerian media outlets sharply criticising the UAE and accusing it of seeking to sow regional discord.