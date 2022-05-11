Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Tensions have risen in recent months as Israel has grappled with a wave of attacks which killed at least 18 people since 22 March, including an Arab-Israeli police officer and two Ukrainians.

The Israeli army has blamed some of the attacks on residents of Jenin and has stepped up operations in the area in recent weeks.

A total of 30 Palestinians and three Israeli Arabs have died during the same period, according to an AFP tally, among them perpetrators of attacks and those killed by Israeli security forces in West Bank operations.