Saudi, Iranian FMs plan to meet during Ramadan: Riyadh

"The two ministers also agreed to hold a bilateral meeting between them during the current month of Ramadan", which this year ends in the third week of April, SPA said.

The report did not specify the exact date or location of the meeting.

Saudi officials have said the meeting is the next step in restoring ties seven years after they were severed.

Riyadh cut relations after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in 2016 following the Saudi execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr -- just one in a series of flashpoints between the two longstanding regional rivals.