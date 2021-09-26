At least 50 dead as fighting intensifies for Yemen’s Marib

At least 50 Huthi rebels and Yemeni pro-government troops have been killed as fighting intensifies for the city of Marib, a key battleground of the seven-year conflict, military sources said on Sunday.

Hundreds of fighters have died this month alone after the Iran-backed rebels renewed their campaign for Marib, the government’s last stronghold in the oil-rich north.

“In the past 48 hours, 43 Huthi fighters were killed, mostly in coalition airstrikes” west of Marib, a military source told AFP, while another source said at least seven loyalists died in fighting. The rebels rarely announce their casualties.