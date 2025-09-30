Trump's Gaza plan wins Netanyahu backing, but hinges on Hamas

"I support your plan to end the war in Gaza which achieves our war aims," Netanyahu said in a joint press conference with the US president.

"If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr President, or if they supposedly accept it and then basically do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself."

Trump said that Israel would have his "full backing" to do so if Hamas did not accept the deal.

But he insisted peace in the Middle East was "beyond very close" and described the announcement of the plan as a "potentially one of the great days ever in civilization."

Reaction was global, and swift. Eight key Arab and Muslim nations -- Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan -- hailed the agreement's "sincere efforts" in the wake of their own talks with Trump last week.