US-Iran truce shows cracks as war flares in Lebanon

Lebanon declared a national day of mourning on Thursday after Israeli strikes pummelled the country, shaking a fragile truce less than 48 hours after it came into force.

Washington and Tehran both claimed victory after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire and negotiations aimed at ending a war that has killed thousands across the Middle East and sparked global economic upheaval.

But the deal's fractures emerged quickly on Wednesday as Israel carried out its heaviest strikes on neighboring Lebanon -- including in densely packed central Beirut -- since the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah joined the war in early March.

At least 182 people were killed and nearly 900 wounded on Wednesday, the Lebanese health ministry said.