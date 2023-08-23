Iran builds advanced Mohajer drone with enhanced range - state media 

Iran has built an advanced homemade drone named Mohajer-10 with an enhanced flight range and duration as well as a greater payload, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday.

The drone has an operational range of 2,000 km (1,240 miles) and can fly for up to 24 hours, media said. Its payload can reach 300 kg (661 pounds), double the capacity of the "Mohajer-6" drone.

A video released on Tuesday by Iranian media displayed the drone among other military hardware, with text saying "prepare your shelters" in both Hebrew and Persian.