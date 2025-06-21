European proposals in Geneva unrealistic: Senior Iranian official

“The discussions and proposals made by the Europeans in Geneva were unrealistic. Insisting on these positions will not bring Iran and Europe closer to an agreement,” the senior official told Reuters, while speaking on condition of anonymity.

“In any case, Iran will review the European proposals in Tehran and present its responses in the next meeting,â€ the official said.

Both sides signalled on Friday their readiness to keep talking, although no new date was set.

European diplomats said Friday’s talks had been aimed at testing Tehran’s willingness to negotiate a new nuclear deal despite there being no obvious prospect of Israel halting its attacks soon.