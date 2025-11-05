Israel says returned hostage remains are those of seized soldier
Israel confirmed Wednesday that the remains handed over by Hamas the day before belonged to Israeli-American soldier Itay Chen, who was seized by Palestinian militants during the October 2023 attacks that sparked the Gaza war.
The remains were returned by Hamas on Tuesday evening as part of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal brokered by US President Donald Trump.
"Following the completion of the identification process... IDF representatives informed the family of the fallen hostage, Staff Sergeant Itay Chen, that their loved one has been returned to Israel and positively identified," the prime minister's office said.
The Israeli military also confirmed Chen's identity in a separate statement.
Chen, a dual Israeli-US national, was working at the border with the Gaza Strip when Hamas and its allies launched their attacks on Israel on 7 October, 2023.
He gave a last sign of life to his parents when the attack started.
The Israeli military only announced his death five months later in March 2024. It said he had died in combat and his body had been taken to Gaza.
Hours before Chen's body was handed over on Tuesday, his parents had told AFP they hoped Israeli authorities would not leave their son in Gaza.
"We feel the support of the entire nation, the people are behind us and want to see all the hostages returned," said Ruby Chen, Itay's father.
"I hope the prime minister and the chief of staff understand this too -- seize the opportunity (of the ceasefire) to finish this mission," he said.
'Unbearable' pain'
Itay's mother, Hagit Chen, said she would "not be able to take a single step forward in my life without Itay's return".
"Even when we break down, which happens every day, I remind myself that we have not finished our mission," she said.
"We miss him; the pain is unbearable."
Itay Chen, who was 19 when he was abducted, is the 21st deceased hostage whose remains have been handed over by Hamas to Israel since a ceasefire in Gaza took effect on 10 October.
Hamas's armed wing said earlier on Tuesday that his body had been recovered in "the Shujaiya neighbourhood east of Gaza City during ongoing search and excavation operations inside the yellow line", referring to the boundary marking Israeli military positions within Gaza.
At the start of the truce, Hamas held 48 hostages in Gaza -- 20 alive and 28 deceased.
The militants have since released all the surviving captives.
The 21 deceased hostages whose remains have been repatriated include 19 Israelis, one Thai national and one Nepali.
In a statement on Tuesday, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the militant group was working on "completing the process of handing over the bodies of the Israeli captives despite the difficulties and obstacles".
"We are working to complete the entire exchange process as soon as possible," he added.
Israel has accused Hamas of dragging its feet in returning the bodies of deceased hostages, while the Palestinian group says the process is slow because many are buried beneath Gaza's rubble.
The group has repeatedly called on mediators and the Red Cross to provide it with the necessary equipment and personnel to recover the bodies.