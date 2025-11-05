Israel says returned hostage remains are those of seized soldier

Israel confirmed Wednesday that the remains handed over by Hamas the day before belonged to Israeli-American soldier Itay Chen, who was seized by Palestinian militants during the October 2023 attacks that sparked the Gaza war.

The remains were returned by Hamas on Tuesday evening as part of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal brokered by US President Donald Trump.

"Following the completion of the identification process... IDF representatives informed the family of the fallen hostage, Staff Sergeant Itay Chen, that their loved one has been returned to Israel and positively identified," the prime minister's office said.

The Israeli military also confirmed Chen's identity in a separate statement.

Chen, a dual Israeli-US national, was working at the border with the Gaza Strip when Hamas and its allies launched their attacks on Israel on 7 October, 2023.