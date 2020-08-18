Beirut Blast: Lebanese customs chief held

The head of Lebanon's customs authority Badri Daher was arrested on Monday after being questioned over the massive explosion in Beirut earlier this month, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The investigation is focused on why nearly 3,000 tonnes of explosive ammonium nitrate was being stored at the city's port, reports AP.

The ignition of the stockpile caused an explosion that tore through the capital, killing at least 180 people and wounding 6,000.