Beirut Blast: Lebanese customs chief held

UNB
Beirut
Damaged cars remain at the site of the 4 August deadly blast in the port of Beirut that killed scores and wounded thousands, in Beirut, Lebanon.
Damaged cars remain at the site of the 4 August deadly blast in the port of Beirut that killed scores and wounded thousands, in Beirut, Lebanon.UNB file photo

The head of Lebanon's customs authority Badri Daher was arrested on Monday after being questioned over the massive explosion in Beirut earlier this month, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The investigation is focused on why nearly 3,000 tonnes of explosive ammonium nitrate was being stored at the city's port, reports AP.

The ignition of the stockpile caused an explosion that tore through the capital, killing at least 180 people and wounding 6,000.

Advertisement

Thirty people are still missing after the 4 August blast, which caused an estimated $10 billion to $15 billion in damage.

Documents that surfaced after the blast, the single most destructive in Lebanon’s history, showed that officials have known for years that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate were stored in a warehouse at the port and knew about the dangers.

Judge Fadi Sawwan questioned customs chief Badri Daher, who was detained days after the blast, in the presence of his two lawyers before issuing the arrest warrant, the agency said.

Daher will remain in custody as the investigation continues.

Advertisement

NNA said that after questioning Daher, Sawwan headed to the scene of the blast to survey the damage and will later return to question Hassan Koraytem, who was the top port official until the day of the blast.

Meanwhile, a nine-member team of FBI investigators landed in Beirut on Sunday, according to a Lebanese aviation official, and were believed to have joined the investigation.

French investigators have been active for days at the port.

Advertisement

Popular anger has swelled over the ruling elite’s corruption and mismanagement.

Lebanon’s government, which is supported by the militant Hezbollah group and its allies, resigned on 10 August and continues to serve in a caretaker capacity.

There are no formal consultations underway on who will replace Hassan Diab as prime minister and no likely candidate has emerged.

More News

Israeli planes bomb Gaza as Egyptians seek to restore calm

Israeli soldiers walk by a tank near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip on 16 August.

UAE made huge mistake with Israel deal: Iran president

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani speaks at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, on 26 September 2019

Iran condemns Israel-UAE deal as 'strategic stupidity'

A Palestinian demonstrator reacts to a sound grenade fired by Israeli forces during a protest against Jewish settlements and Israel's planned annexation of parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in the Palestinian town of Asira ash-Shamaliya, 17 July 2020.

Israel, UAE to normalise relations in shift in Mideast politics

A Palestinian woman walks past a mural against Israel's plan to annex parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on 4 July.