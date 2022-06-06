Beirut to invite US envoy for talks over maritime spat with Israel

He said Lebanon would contact major powers and the United Nations to affirm its position, confirming that any Israeli drilling or exploration in the disputed area would be "a provocation and an act of aggression" that threatens peace and security.
The United States began mediating indirect talks in 2020 on the issue. Lebanon has yet to respond to an undisclosed proposal by the US envoy Hochstein earlier this year.
"Everything to do with the dispute will be resolved in the framework of negotiations between us and Lebanon, mediated by the United States," Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz said in televised remarks.
Energean said its floating production storage and offloading vessel arrived on Sunday at the Karish field, about 80 km (50 miles) west of the city of Haifa. It said it plans to bring it online in the third quarter.
In a statement on Sunday, the Lebanese presidency said Lebanon had sent a letter to the United Nations stating that Karish falls within the disputed area.
Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar told Tel Aviv radio 103 FM there was "unequivocally no" encroachment by Israel.
Lebanon is home to the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah group, which has previously warned Israel against drilling in the disputed area until the issue is resolved.
Hezbollah is ready to take action "including force" against Israeli gas operations in disputed waters once the Lebanese government adopts a clearer policy, its deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem told Reuters on Monday.
Asked about the prospect of escalation, Israel's Elharrar said: "We are not there at all. Really, such is the disconnect (between rhetoric and reality) that I do not believe they would take action."
But she added: "Israel is making preparations (and) I recommend that no one try to surprise Israel."
There has been no immediate US comment.
Last year, Beirut expanded its claim in the disputed zone by around 1,400 square km (540 square miles).