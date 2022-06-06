Beirut to invite US envoy for talks over maritime spat with Israel

Lebanon said on Monday it would invite a US mediator to Beirut for negotiations over a disputed maritime boundary with Israel to prevent any escalation, after accusing Israel of encroaching on contested waters.

Israel said the dispute was a civilian issue to be resolved diplomatically with US mediation, dismissing the Lebanese accusation as "very far from reality".

The issue flared up on Sunday when a vessel operated by London-based Energean arrived off the coast to develop a gas field which Israel says is part of its exclusive economic zone but which Lebanon says falls within the contested waters.

Lebanon's president and caretaker prime minister agreed to invite U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein to discuss "completing the negotiations to demarcate the southern maritime border and to work on concluding the issue as fast as possible to prevent any escalation that would not serve the state of stability in the region", caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati said on his Twitter feed.