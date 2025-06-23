Sri Lanka seizes $76m smuggled drugs this year

Sri Lanka's anti-narcotics drive has resulted in the seizure of more than three tonnnes (6,600 pounds) of illegal drugs with a street value of $76 million this year, officials said Monday.

Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala said most of the illegal drugs originated in Afghanistan and Pakistan, and were being smuggled into the island by sea.

He said there were an estimated 400,000 addicts in the nation of 22 million people.