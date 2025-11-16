Eid-ul-Fitr probable date announced by UAE

Astronomical projections indicate that Eid-ul-Fitr in 2026, marking the conclusion of the Islamic month of fasting, Ramadan is expected to fall on Friday, 20 March in United Arab Emirates, according to forecasts from the Emirates Astronomical Society.

Gulf News published the report on 15 November.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the emirates astronomical society, stated that the moon of the month of Ramadan 1447 AH is likely to be seen on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, although visibility conditions on that evening may be challenging. Based on astronomical calculations, Ramadan is projected to begin on Thursday, 19 February and may last for 30 days.