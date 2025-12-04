Israel, Lebanon hold first direct talks in decades

"We are not yet at peace talks," Salam told journalists, including AFP, on Wednesday.

He said the talks only sought "the cessation of hostilities", the "release of Lebanese hostages" and "the complete Israeli withdrawal" from Lebanon.

Israel has kept up regular air strikes in Lebanon, usually saying it is targeting Hezbollah members and facilities, and it has kept troops in five areas in the south despite the ceasefire's stipulation that it pull out entirely.

Until now, Israel and Lebanon, which have no formal diplomatic relations, had insisted on limiting participation in the ceasefire mechanism to military officers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the atmosphere at the talks was "positive", and that there had been agreement "to develop ideas to promote potential economic cooperation between Israel and Lebanon".

Israel also made it clear it was "essential" that Lebanese militant group Hezbollah disarm regardless of any progress in economic cooperation, the premier's office added.