Israel strike kills one in Lebanon: Ministry

An Israeli strike killed one person in southern Lebanon on Friday, the Lebanese health ministry said, in the latest attack despite a November ceasefire.

It comes a day after Israeli strikes killed seven people in the eastern Bekaa Valley, two of them members of leftist militant group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The man killed in Friday's strike in Nabatiyeh district, Mohammad Shahadeh, ran a local news website and colleagues took to social media to offer their condolences to his family.