Israel flattens high-rise as it tells Gaza City residents to flee

An Israeli strike flattened a high-rise in Gaza City on Saturday -- the second in as many days -- after the military warned people to move to a “humanitarian zone” ahead of a planned offensive against the urban hub.

Israel has been warning for weeks of a new assault on the territory’s largest city, without issuing a timeline.

It has stepped up air strikes and ground operations on the city’s outskirts, sparking fears it could worsen already dire conditions.

On Saturday, Israeli aircraft dropped thousands of leaflets on western neighbourhoods calling on residents to evacuate, witnesses and an AFP journalist said.