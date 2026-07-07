Hamas announces dissolution of Gaza governing body
Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas announced Monday the dissolution of the body that has governed the Gaza Strip for nearly two decades, clearing the way for a technocratic committee to administer the territory.
The move marks a significant political shift by Hamas, which has run Gaza since its fighters seized control from rival Palestinian movement Fatah in 2007 after winning legislative elections the previous year.
Since a ceasefire took effect in Gaza last October between Hamas and Israel, the group has repeatedly said it is prepared to step aside from day-to-day governance, but the thorny issue of its disarmament remains unresolved.
Ismail al-Thawabta, head of Hamas’s media office in Gaza said the head of the government’s emergency committee had “decided to dissolve the committee to facilitate the administrative and governmental transition to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG)”.
The NCAG, currently based in Cairo, was created by the Board of Peace that US President Donald Trump established when he brokered the ceasefire in October 2025.
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told AFP that the group took the decision to relinquish charge “in order to remove any pretexts for the occupation, which continues its aggression and war of extermination”.
‘Symbolic gesture’
Ali Shaath, head of NCAG, said his committee was “fully prepared to assume its national responsibilities as soon as the necessary resources and capabilities are available”.
“The fundamental requirements for the committee’s succes are a single authority, a single law with a clear mandate, and a single armed force under the authority of this single entity,” Shaath said on X.
The Board of Peace, meanwhile, insisted on X on the “the consolidation of all weapons under the control of the NCAG as provided for in the Comprehensive Gaza Peace Plan and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803”.
Israel again called for the full disarmament of Hamas.
“Israel insists on the full implementation of the Trump plan, with its core principles being the disarmament of Hamas and all other terrorist organisations, and the complete demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip,” Foreign Minister Gideon Saar wrote on X.
The NCAG has been based in Cairo for months, reportedly due to Israeli objections to its entry into the war-devastated territory of over two million people.
UN chief’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the secretary-general welcomed Hamas’s move as long as it contributes to advancing “relevant Security Council resolutions, including the full implementation of the ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and the unhindered provision of humanitarian aid” into Gaza.
Mkhaimar Abusada, a political expert from Gaza, told AFP that Hamas’s move was a “symbolic gesture”.
“Hamas has not agreed to disarming itself and that is still the sticking point,” he said.
Gaza City resident Hussam Majed, 34, told AFP that Hamas’s announcement was “empty words”.
“Hamas remains in its place in Gaza and controls everything: the crossings, the ministries, the security. They only change faces, but they insist on remaining in power at any cost, even if the entire population dies,” he said.
Hamas and other Palestinian factions have held talks in Cairo with mediators to narrow differences, particularly over the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire.
“From Hamas’s perspective, this checks a few boxes,” said a diplomatic source, referring to Monday’s announcement.
“It shows they are moving the process forward, puts the spotlight on what they portray as Israel’s failure to follow through on its commitments,” added the source, who attended some of the talks in Cairo.
Ceasefire violations
The second phase of Gaza ceasefire, which was to involve Hamas’s disarmament and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, has been stalled for months.
Israeli forces have actually expanded their presence in Gaza in recent months, taking control of nearly 70 per cent of territory.
Meanwhile, violence continues in Gaza despite the ceasefire.
At least 1,072 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the truce took effect, according to the territory’s health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.
The Israeli military says it has lost five soldiers in Gaza over the same period, as well as one civilian contractor.