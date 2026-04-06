Defiant Iran ramps up attacks after Trump warning

Iran launched fresh attacks across the Middle East on Monday and threatened “devastating” retaliation, after US President Donald Trump’s expletive-laced warning that Tehran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates reported a barrage of missile and drone strikes early Monday.

The attacks came as Tehran ramped up rhetoric against Trump, with Tehran’s central military command warning of “much more devastating” retaliation if its adversaries hit civilian targets.

The warning came hours after Trump threatened to destroy Iran’s civilian infrastructure, demanding Tehran bow to his demands for a deal to reopen the Gulf to shipping.