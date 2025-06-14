Iran fires missiles at Israel

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Israel said the strikes were the start of "Operation Rising Lion". Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Israel of having started the strikes and initiating a war.

US President Donald Trump said it was not too late for Tehran to halt the bombing campaign by reaching a deal on its nuclear programme.

As evening fell on Friday, Iranian media reported explosions on the northern and southern outskirts of Tehran and at Fordow, near the holy city of Qom, a second nuclear site which had been spared in the first wave of attacks.

Air defences were activated across Tehran and explosions could be heard in Isfahan.

Israel's military said it was striking Iranian missile and drone launching sites, and had struck another nuclear site in Isfahan.